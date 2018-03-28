Gomez has been recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and will be on the Giants' Opening Day roster, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants sent Gomez to the minors in mid-March but have apparently changed their mind and decided that the 28-year-old has earned the right to break camp with the big club. Gomez posted a 3.24 ERA over 8.1 innings of spring ball and is expected to work in long relief to begin the year.