Giants' Roberto Gomez: Sent back to Triple-A
Gomez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Gomez was unavailable for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader after pitching 3.1 innings of relief in Game 1, so the Giants opted to shuttle him back to the minors in exchange for a fresh bullpen arm. He owns a 7.71 ERA across five appearances (9.1 innings) with the big club this season.
