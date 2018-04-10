Giants' Roberto Gomez: Sent to minors
Gomez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
The Giants will dispatch Gomez to the minors to clear a spot on the active roster for Tyler Beede, who is slated to make a spot start Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. With Jeff Samardzija (pectoral) on track to return from the disabled list next week when a fifth starter is next required, Beede's stay with the big club is expected to be brief and could pave the way for Gomez to rejoin the San Francisco bullpen in short order. After giving up five runs over his first two appearances of the season, Gomez was solid in relief in Monday's loss to the Diamondbacks, tossing two scoreless frames and striking out three batters.
