Giants' Roberto Gomez: Sent to minors
Gomez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Despite his respectable 3.68 ERA and 11 strikeouts across 7.1 Cactus League innings, Gomez was a long shot to crack the Opening Day roster. The 28-year-old made his major-league debut at the end of last season, but struggled to an 8.44 ERA and 1.88 WHIP across 5.1 innings of work, indicating he could use a bit more seasoning in the minors. He'll now rejoin the staff at Sacramento, where he posted a 4.07 ERA across 13 starts and 25 relief appearances in 2017.
