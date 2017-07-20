Martinez (oblique) is currently on the disabled list due to his oblique injury, but also missed time earlier this season due to a muscle injury in his shoulder, J.J. Cooper of Baseball America reports.

Martinez has really been beaten up this season, being limited to only 8.0 innings for Double-A Richmond. Last season, the reliever spent half the season at the Double-A level and recorded an ERA of 6.65 with 17 strikeouts in 23.0 innings. Even in his limited time this season, his numbers have been similar to last season with a 5.63 ERA and five strikeouts.