The Giants have selected Handa with the 146th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The Yale left-hander stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 210 pounds. Handa drastically improved his fastball to touch 97, pairing that with a mid-80s slider and an occasional changeup. He's gotten experience as both a starter and a reliever in recent years, but his current stuff suggests more potential and longevity out of the bullpen.