Guzman was listed as a two-way player by the Giants on their list of spring training invites, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Guzman signed a minor-league contract with the Giants in the middle of January, and has spent the overwhelming bulk of his time as a professional at first base. The left-handed thrower appeared in one game as a reliever with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as a member of the Yankees' organization in 2022, and reportedly can get his fastball into the mid-to-high 90s. It's unlikely that Guzman will hit or pitch well enough to be relevant in fantasy leagues in 2023, but it will be fun to see him attempt to do both in the Cactus League.