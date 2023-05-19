Stripling was placed on the 15-day injured list with a low-back strain by the Giants on Friday.
Stripling had to be lifted from his last start early with the issue and now it has forced him to the IL. He'll be eligible to return later this month, although it's not certain at this point when he'll be ready, nor is it clear whether he'll be in the rotation or bullpen when he does come back.
