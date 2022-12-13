The Giants announced Tuesday that Stripling signed a two-year, $25 million contract.
The deal includes an opt-out after the first year. The Giants seemingly have more starters than they have rotation spots following the recent additions of Stripling and Sean Manaea, but the former does offer previous relief experience, if needed.
