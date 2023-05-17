Stripling will start Wednesday's contest against the Phillies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Sean Manaea was penciled in as the starter for Wednesday's series finale against Philadelphia, but instead it will be Stripling who gets the ball against the Phillies. Stripling has often pitched as a bulk hurler in 2023 -- he has yet to throw more than five innings in any of his eight appearances for the Giants this season -- and it's possible Manaea could be a relief option for this contest as well. Neither pitcher offers much fantasy upside for Wednesday against the Philadelphia lineup.
