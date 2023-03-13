Stripling has allowed six runs on 13 hits while striking out nine and walking none over 8.1 innings across three Cactus League games.

Stripling made his first start of the spring Sunday versus Oakland after appearing as a reliever in his first two outings. Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports Stripling took a comebacker off the glove in Sunday's game, but there's no concern of an injury at this time. The 33-year-old right-hander was effective with a 3.01 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 111:20 K:BB across 134.1 innings with the Blue Jays a year ago, and he should slot in toward the back of the Giants' rotation this season, though his favorable home park could make him worth a look in deeper fantasy drafts.