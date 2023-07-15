Stripling did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing two runs on five hits over 4.2 innings against the Pirates. He struck out six and did not issue a walk.

Stripling worked into the fifth inning, deeper than he's gone into a contest since May 7. The right-hander missed six weeks this season with a back injury and is just now building up to something resembling a normal starter's workload (72 pitches Friday). His chances to face opposing batting orders a third time may still be limited, but Stripling seems to be trending in the right direction with improved health. He's allowed a total of five earned runs with 14 strikeouts against one walk in 13.1 innings since his return to action.