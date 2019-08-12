The Giants designated Dull for assignment Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Dull's ouster from the 40-man roster clears a spot for fellow reliever Burch Smith, whom the Giants claimed off waivers from the Brewers in a corresponding move. Since joining the organization a week ago after coming over on a waiver claim for the Athletics, Dull made two appearances at Triple-A Sacramento, giving up three runs in three innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories