The Giants claimed Dull off waivers from the Athletics on Monday.

The addition of Dull will help the Giants restore some organizational depth in the bullpen after the team dealt away four relievers (Ray Black, Drew Pomeranz, Mark Melancon and Sam Dyson) prior to last week's trade deadline. Dull will report to Triple-A Sacramento after compiling a 5.45 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 39.2 innings with the Athletics' Pacific Coast League affiliate in Las Vegas.

