Walker picked up a blown save in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning win over Atlanta, allowing two earned runs on three hits (one home run) while striking out one over 1.1 innings.

Walker struck out the lone batter he faced in the sixth inning. However, he struggled in the seventh, surrendering a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. The right-hander threw 18 of his 27 pitches for strikes, marking his highest pitch count this season. Walker has appeared in five games since being removed from the closer role, during which he has been charged with three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out two across 3.2 innings.