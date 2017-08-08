Giants' Ryder Jones: Cracks first major-league home run
Jones went 2-for-3 with his first major-league home run -- a two-run shot -- in Monday's loss to the Cubs.
It took 42 plate appearances, but Jones finally delivered on the power potential he flashed in the minors this season (.574 slugging percentage with Triple-A Sacramento). Outside of Monday's homer, the 23-year-old has struggled to the tune of a .128 batting average (5-for-39) across two short stints in the majors. Jones should continue to see regular at-bats against righties while Brandon Belt (concussion) mends on the disabled list, but his value will be limited to deep and NL-only formats until he shows more consistency at the plate.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...