Jones went 2-for-3 with his first major-league home run -- a two-run shot -- in Monday's loss to the Cubs.

It took 42 plate appearances, but Jones finally delivered on the power potential he flashed in the minors this season (.574 slugging percentage with Triple-A Sacramento). Outside of Monday's homer, the 23-year-old has struggled to the tune of a .128 batting average (5-for-39) across two short stints in the majors. Jones should continue to see regular at-bats against righties while Brandon Belt (concussion) mends on the disabled list, but his value will be limited to deep and NL-only formats until he shows more consistency at the plate.