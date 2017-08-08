Jones went 2-for-3 with his first major-league home run -- a two-run shot -- in Monday's loss to the Cubs.

It took 42 plate appearances, but Jones finally delivered on the power potential he flashed in the minors this season (.574 slugging percentage with Triple-A Sacramento). Outside of Monday's homer, the 23-year-old has struggled to the tune of a .128 batting average (5-for-39) across two short stints in the majors. Jones should continue to see regular at-bats against righties while Brandon Belt (concussion) mends on the disabled list, but his value will be limited to deep and NL-only formats until he shows more consistency at the plate.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast