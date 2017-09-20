Giants' Ryder Jones: Day off Wednesday
Jones is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Colorado, Andrew Baggarly of The Mercury News reports.
Jones heads to the bench after starting the past three games, including a 1-for-4 day at the plate during Tuesday's victory. Pablo Sandoval will man the hot corner for the series finale, while batting sixth.
More News
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...