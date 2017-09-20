Play

Jones is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Colorado, Andrew Baggarly of The Mercury News reports.

Jones heads to the bench after starting the past three games, including a 1-for-4 day at the plate during Tuesday's victory. Pablo Sandoval will man the hot corner for the series finale, while batting sixth.

