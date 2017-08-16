Giants' Ryder Jones: Flashes power Tuesday
Jones went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.
Jones returned to the lineup with a bang after getting the day off Monday. The rookie slugger has looked better in his second stint in the majors this season, slashing .270/.289/.486 since Aug. 3 after going 1-for-21 in his brief June call up. Brandon Belt (concussion) still remains without a timetable to return from the disabled list, so Jones should continue to see regular playing time at first base while spelling Pablo Sandoval at the hot corner against southpaws.
More News
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...