Jones went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

Jones returned to the lineup with a bang after getting the day off Monday. The rookie slugger has looked better in his second stint in the majors this season, slashing .270/.289/.486 since Aug. 3 after going 1-for-21 in his brief June call up. Brandon Belt (concussion) still remains without a timetable to return from the disabled list, so Jones should continue to see regular playing time at first base while spelling Pablo Sandoval at the hot corner against southpaws.

