Jones hit a pinch-hit two-run home run Saturday against the Brewers.

Jones took Joakim Soria deep in the eighth inning to record his second major-league home run. He's appeared only as a pinch-hitter since being recalled on September 4, and slashed a modest .274/.328/.417 with 11 home runs in 116 games at Triple-A Sacramento.

More News
Our Latest Stories