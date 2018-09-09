Giants' Ryder Jones: Goes deep Saturday
Jones hit a pinch-hit two-run home run Saturday against the Brewers.
Jones took Joakim Soria deep in the eighth inning to record his second major-league home run. He's appeared only as a pinch-hitter since being recalled on September 4, and slashed a modest .274/.328/.417 with 11 home runs in 116 games at Triple-A Sacramento.
