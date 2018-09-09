Bruce Bochy expects Jones (knee) to miss the remainder of the 2018 season, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Jones dislocated his knee Sunday against Milwaukee, and the Giants aren't optimistic about his availability moving forward. Bochy stated "It's a shame. The kid's getting a chance to play up here and fix his swing, and that happens." Even if Jones is ruled out for the rest of the year, he should have no problem being ready for the beginning of spring training.