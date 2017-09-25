Giants' Ryder Jones: Not in lineup Monday
Jones is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Jones has struggled mightily in September, slashing .122/.182/.146 with 24 strikeouts in 44 plate appearances, so he'll head to the bench for a second straight game. Pablo Sandoval will start at third base and bat sixth in his place.
