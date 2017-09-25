Play

Jones is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jones has struggled mightily in September, slashing .122/.182/.146 with 24 strikeouts in 44 plate appearances, so he'll head to the bench for a second straight game. Pablo Sandoval will start at third base and bat sixth in his place.

