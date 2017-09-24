Play

Jones is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jones -- who is hitting just .122 during September -- will be given the day off against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Pablo Sandoval takes over at third base, batting seventh.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast