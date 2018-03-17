Giants' Ryder Jones: Optioned to Triple-A
Jones (hamstring) was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Jones is finally over the hamstring injury that kept him sidelined throughout Cactus League action, allowing the Giants to send him to the minors. This isn't too surprising, as Jones was a long shot to break camp with the Giants following the acquisition of Evan Longoria. The 23-year-old hit just .173/.244/.273 in 53 games in his first taste of the majors last year, so he could stand to benefit from a little more seasoning in the minors.
