Jones was hit by a pitch on the right wrist Tuesday night in a game for Triple-A Sacramento, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Thankfully this is the opposite wrist that caused him to spend much of July on the disabled list. Nonetheless, the Giants expect Jones to return to the River Cats' lineup in a couple days. Consider him day-to-day for now.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast