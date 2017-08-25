Giants' Ryder Jones: Out of Friday's lineup
Jones is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
With Buster Posey starting at first base Friday night, Jones will move to the bench. Since being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 3, Jones has appeared in all but one of San Francisco's games. In that time he's hit .238 with a .727 OPS. He'll likely return to the lineup in the near future and see frequent time at first base until Brandon Belt (concussion) returns from the DL.
