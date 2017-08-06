Giants' Ryder Jones: Seeing regular starts
Jones will start at third base and bat eighth Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants promoted Pablo Sandoval to the majors on Saturday to offer another option at third base, but it appears there could be regular room for both him and Jones at either corner spot with first baseman Brandon Belt (concussion) on the 7-day disabled list. Jones, who followed up a two-hit performance Thursday against the Athletics with back-to-back 0-for-3 efforts, will earn his fourth consecutive start Sunday.
