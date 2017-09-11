Play

Jones is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Jones will get the day off after starting five straight games, going just 2-for-15 (.133) with 10 strikeouts over that stretch. Buster Posey will get the start at first base in his stead, with Nick Hundley taking over behind the dish.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast