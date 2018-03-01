Giants' Ryder Jones: Sidelined 10 days with hamstring issue
Jones will be sidelined for 10 days with a hamstring injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Jones tweaked his hamstring earlier in camp, and the issue is apparently still bothersome enough to keep him sidelined for a little while longer. He was a long shot to break camp with the Giants following the acquisition of Evan Longoria, and the longer he remains sidelined, the more likely he'll end up on the farm to open the season.
