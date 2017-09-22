Jones is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Jones will give way to Pablo Sandoval at third base for a second straight game. This absence comes as no surprise, as the Dodgers are starting lefty Rich Hill, but Wednesday's absence was against a right-hander and that suggests the team is backtracking on its plan to give Jones more starts down the stretch. Jones is batting just .139/.205/.167 and has struck out 21 times in 36 at-bats so far in September.