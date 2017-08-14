Jones is out of the lineup Monday against the Marlins, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants are giving Buster Posey a day off behind the plate and opting to use him at first base, so there won't be any room in the lineup for Jones, who sits for the first time in five contests. Jones should still have a line on an everyday role until Brandon Belt (concussion) returns from the 7-day disabled list, but he'll need to drastically improve upon the .170/.214/.245 line he's posted thus far in his MLB career before generating much fantasy intrigue.