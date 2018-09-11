Giants' Ryder Jones: Surgery set for Wednesday
Jones (kneecap) will undergo season-ending surgery Wednesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
On top of having surgery to repair his dislocated knee, Jones said he's also going to have a procedure done to cleanup tendinitis in his same left knee. The 24-year-old believes he'll be hitting off a tee and fielding grounders by Christmas, which should have him ready to go by the start of spring training.
