Jones (kneecap) will undergo season-ending surgery Wednesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

On top of having surgery to repair his dislocated knee, Jones said he's also going to have a procedure done to cleanup tendinitis in his same left knee. The 24-year-old believes he'll be hitting off a tee and fielding grounders by Christmas, which should have him ready to go by the start of spring training.

