Jones departed during his fifth-inning at-bat Sunday against the Brewers with an apparent left knee injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Jones tumbled to the ground in pain after his knee appeared to buckle when he swung the bat. He checked out of the contest immediately, with Brandon Belt coming on to draw a pinch-hit walk. The Giants should offer more clarity regarding the nature and extent of Jones' setback after the contest.

