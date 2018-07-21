Jones started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 win over the Athletics.

Jones was called up to help replace Brandon Belt, who was placed on paternity leave Friday. The latter could return as soon as Saturday, but if he doesn't, Jones could be in line for another start against the right-handed Trevor Cahill. The 24-year-old slashed .299/.348/.447 in 81 games with Triple-A Sacramento prior to his callup, but Chase d'Arnaud's success in a backup infield role should push Jones back to minors when Belt rejoins the club.