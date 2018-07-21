Giants' Ryder Jones: Takes advantage of opportunity
Jones started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 win over the Athletics.
Jones was called up to help replace Brandon Belt, who was placed on paternity leave Friday. The latter could return as soon as Saturday, but if he doesn't, Jones could be in line for another start against the right-handed Trevor Cahill. The 24-year-old slashed .299/.348/.447 in 81 games with Triple-A Sacramento prior to his callup, but Chase d'Arnaud's success in a backup infield role should push Jones back to minors when Belt rejoins the club.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...