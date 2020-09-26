Coonrod was tagged with the loss and a blown save Friday against the Padres after allowing three runs on two hits and a walk while fanning one in one-third of an inning.

Coonrod entered the game in the bottom of the seventh inning looking to close things out for the Giants, but he didn't have his best stuff and the Padres took advantage of that. He recorded one out and allowed two baserunners -- with a single and a walk -- before allowing a walkoff homer to Trent Grisham. This was Coonrod's second straight blown save, and he might be removed of late-inning duties moving forward -- although that'll only be relevant if the Giants make the playoffs.