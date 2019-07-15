Coonrod will join the Giants as their 26th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Coonrod has appeared in three games for the Giants this season, allowing one run in three innings of work. He's spent most of the season with Triple-A Sacramento, where he owns a poor 7.42 ERA in 30.1 innings. He'll likely pitch in a low-leverage role if he appears at all.