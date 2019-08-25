Coonrod (3-0) didn't allow a baserunner over two-thirds of an inning, earning the win in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Athletics.

Coonrod recorded the final two outs of the seventh inning and became the pitcher of record when the Giants rallied for eight runs in the eighth. The 26-year-old has allowed four runs on five hits and six walks across 9.2 innings in August. Overall, he has a 2.55 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 17.2 innings this season despite an unsightly 10:10 K:BB ratio.