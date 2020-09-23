Coonrod earned the save against Colorado on Tuesday, pitching a perfect ninth inning and striking out two.

Coonrod was called upon to protect a three-run lead and succeeded with ease, throwing 10 of his 12 pitches for strikes and punching out a pair. The right-hander has now struck out nine batters over his last six innings and appears to be a trusted ninth-inning option for a team without an established closer. His three saves this season rank second on the squad to the four collected by the injured Trevor Gott (elbow).