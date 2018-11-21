Coonrod was added to the Giants' 40-man roster Tuesday.

He missed almost all of the 2018 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, but was able to return in late July to pitch 11.2 innings across rehab stops in rookie ball and at High-A. Coonrod figures to be assigned to either Double-A, where he has logged 181 career innings, or Triple-A. Now that he is on the 40-man, he could be used as an emergency starter in the big leagues in 2019.

