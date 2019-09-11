Giants' Sam Coonrod: Gives up two runs
Coonrod surrendered two runs on two hits over two-thirds of an inning in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Pittsburgh.
Coonrod entered the eighth inning with a five-run lead, but the righty's struggles helped contribute to the Pirates getting back into the game. The 26-year-old has pitched relatively well for the Giants this season, posting a 3.22 ERA despite carrying an ugly 1.4 K/BB ratio through 22.1 innings. The timing of Coonrod's rough outing couldn't have been worse, as closer Will Smith (back) was unavailable, and it was rookie Shaun Anderson who came in to clean up the mess created for his first career save. The latter figures to see any additional save chances until Smith is ready to return, while Coonrod figures to stick in middle relief.
