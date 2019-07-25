Coonrod did not give up a base runner (or strike out a batter) over an inning in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Cubs.

Coonrod needed just five pitches to make quick work of a portion of the Cubs' lineup that consisted of Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez. The 26-year-old has performed well when called upon in brief stints in the majors this year, giving up just one run and striking out four over six innings. Coonrod will likely find himself back in the minors when the Giants require a fifth starter late next week.