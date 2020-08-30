Coonrod pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
Coonrod retired Starling Marte, David Peralta and Christian Walker on groundouts, needing 14 pitches to complete the clean outing. The 27-year-old reliever hasn't seen much ninth-inning usage this year -- Sunday was his first save to go with two holds in eight appearances. Both Tony Watson and Taylor Rogers put in scoreless efforts before Coonrod took the mound. Through 7.1 innings, Coonrod has a 3.68 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and five strikeouts.