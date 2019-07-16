Giants' Sam Coonrod: Returns to Triple-A
Coonrod was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander was called up to serve as the 26th man for the Giants' doubleheader Monday against the Rockies, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in the first game with San Francisco leading 19-2. He carries an ERA of 7.42 at the Triple-A level this season, but it's encouraging to see him pitch a scoreless major-league inning in a low-leverage situation.
