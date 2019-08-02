Giants' Sam Coonrod: Role could increase
Coonrod walked a batter over a scoreless inning in Thursday's 10-2 loss to the Phillies.
Coonrod was one of just two pitchers who managed to hold the Phillies' bats scoreless in a blowout loss. The 26-year-old has given up just one run over nine innings this year (7:5 K:BB ratio). Continued success could lead to the rookie seeing increased hold opportunities after the Giants dealt two of its right-handed relievers at the deadline.
More News
-
