The Giants optioned Coonrod to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.

Coonrod had been working in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen after being called up from Triple-A on May 26, appearing in three games and giving up one run over three frames. With the Giants in need of an extra catcher (Aramis Garcia) while Buster Posey remains day-to-day with a hamstring injury, Coonrod became an expendable piece.

