Giants' Sam Coonrod: Sidelined for 2018
Coonrod isn't expected to pitch in 2018 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, MLB.com reports.
Coonrod had an 8.2 ERA at Double-A last season but with a 3.7 BB/9 and 4.69 ERA. The 2014 fifth-round draft pick may see his career stall in the minors as he'll be 25 when he returns from surgery.
