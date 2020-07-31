site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Sam Coonrod: Sidelined with strained lat
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Coonrod landed on the 10-day injured list with a right lat strain Friday.
Coonrod has made four appearances this season, allowing three runs in 3.2 innings. His expected return date is not yet clear. Sam Selman was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
