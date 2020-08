Coonrod (lat) traveled to San Francisco's alternate training site to throw live batting practice, and he's on track to begin simulated games later in the week, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Coonrod continues to make steady progress from a lat injury, however, he remains without a concrete timetable for a return. He's surrendered three runs on four hits while fanning two over 3.2 innings so far this season.