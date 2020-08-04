Coonrod (lat) remains in physical therapy and is set to be re-evaluated at the end of the week, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Coonrod landed on the 10-day injured list Friday but still hasn't resumed throwing. The team hopes that he'll be able to begin a throwing program over the weekend if his evaluation at the end of the week goes well. It's still unclear when the right-hander could return to action. Coonrod tossed 3.2 innings over four appearances to begin the season, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two.