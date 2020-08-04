Coonrod (lat) remains in physical therapy and is set to be re-evaluated at the end of the week, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Coonrod landed on the 10-day injured list Friday but still hasn't resumed throwing. The team hopes that he'll be able to begin a throwing program over the weekend if his evaluation at the end of the week goes well. It's still unclear when the right-hander could return to action. Coonrod tossed 3.2 innings over four appearances to begin the season, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two.

More News