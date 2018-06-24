Dyson allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with one strikeout over an inning in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Padres.

The positive: Dyson was lined up to pitch in a save situation prior to the Giants tacking on an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning; the negative: he allowed two runs for the second consecutive game. In the reliever's defense, both the earned and unearned runs were the result of uncharacteristically poor defensive plays from Brandon Crawford. The former being a missed pop up that the shortstop lost in the sun, resulting in a hit and corresponding earned run. Mark Melancon converted the club's last save chance, but the former closer has yet to be cleared to pitch on back to back days following his long layoff. Dyson remains a part of a closer committee that includes Melancon and Tony Watson based on matchups and recent usage.