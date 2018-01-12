Dyson agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants on Friday, avoiding arbitration, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The terms of the deal were not made available by the team, although Dyson likely received a slight raise on the $3.52 million he earned in his first year of arbitration. Assuming Mark Melancon (forearm) is able to report to spring training without any limitations, he will be the favorite to open the year as the Giants' closer. Dyson notched 14 saves while posting a 4.03 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 38 innings after joining the Giants last season.